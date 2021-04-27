Chief Minister chairs inaugural meeting of revamped Health and Safety Council

Written by YGTV Team on 27 April 2021 .

The Government convened the inaugural meeting of the revamped Health and Safety Council today chaired by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

The council consists of statutory, Trade Union, HM Government of Gibraltar and IOSH Associate Branch members that have a role or are otherwise involved in the provision of Health & Safety matters in Gibraltar.

The role of the Health and Safety Advisory Council is to develop and review safe systems of work and safety procedures. It is through the creation of this forum that all relevant stakeholders will have the means of voicing their concerns and tabling ideas further to the Government’s objective of improving all matters concerning Health & Safety in Gibraltar.