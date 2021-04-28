Gibraltar NASUWT IWMD and Workers’ Day Statement

Written by YGTV Team on 28 April 2021 .

By Gibraltar NASUWT Executive

International Workers’ Memorial Day #IWMD21 and International Workers’ Day 2021 are especially significant this year after the long, arduous and necessary Covid-19 restrictions imposed by HM Government and other governments around the world in an attempt to curb the spread of infection and death among the most vulnerable.

On 28 April each year, the trade union movement around the globe unites in solidarity to mark International Workers’ Memorial Day. It is an occasion for workers to come together and remember those who have been injured and/or killed at work. On this day we remember the dead and vow to fight for the living so that all workers may enjoy a safe work environment.

The celebration of International Workers’ Day, every 1st May, allows us to express our solidarity with workers worldwide and how far we have come from the industrial struggle for an eight-hour day of work in the late 1800s. However, trade unions today face new and important challenges, not least amongst them the COVID-19 pandemic, which is threatening not just the lives of millions of people globally, but also the livelihood of millions of workers and their families also.

As always, Gibraltar NASUWT stands side by side with our colleagues at Unite the Union and GGCA to ensure that workers’ rights in Gibraltar are never eroded and that health and safety at work remains a top priority for this and all future governments.