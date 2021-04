Frontier diversion exiting Gibraltar into Spain

Written by YGTV Team on 30 April 2021 .

The Government has been informed that on Monday 3rd May from 09:30hrs to 13:30hrs the Spanish Authorities will be closing the normal vehicle entry lane into Spain, to carry out essential works.

As from Tuesday 4th May to Friday 7th May they will be closing 09:30 to 13:30 and 18:00 to 07:00hrs.

Vehicles will temporary exit Gibraltar into Spain through incoming lane 2.