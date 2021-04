Chief Minister sends condolences to Prime Minister of Israel

30 April 2021

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has today written to the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, to express his condolences on behalf of the people of Gibraltar following the recent tragic loss of life in Meron.

The Chief Minister said: ‘The events leading to loss of life in Meron were a tragedy and the people of Gibraltar extend their deepest condolences to the people of Israel at this difficult time.’