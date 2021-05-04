UK Overseas Territories’ And Crown Dependencies’ Environmental Ministers’ Council

Written by YGTV Team on 04 May 2021 .

Minister for Environment and Climate Change John Cortes last week chaired the virtual meeting of the UK Overseas Territories’ and Crown Dependencies’ Environmental Ministers’ Council.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Council, which first met in Gibraltar in 2015, is made up of Ministers or their equivalents from all the inhabited OTs andCDs. This latest meeting was held over two days with representatives taking part from 14 of the 17 territories, supported by officials. Also represented was the UK Overseas Territories’ Association (UKOTA), which includes the UK representatives of OT Governments, and the UK Overseas Territories’ Conservation Forum (UKOTCF), which provides the Secretariat for the Council and organised the meeting.

A large number of items were discussed.

Climate Change was one of the main topics, with territories discussing their targets and the challenges they face in striving towards Carbon neutrality, as well as sharing ideas and experience in dealing with severe weather events and sea level rise, to which many of the territories are particularly prone.

Representation at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) due to be held in Glasgow this year was also discussed.

Work on protecting and enhancing the biodiversity ofthe territories - which hold about 90% ofthe total biodiversity on British territory, also featured at the meeting, with nature-based solutions for dealing with climate change and re-wilding being some aspects discussed in this context.

Also on the agenda was a review of the impact of Brexit on the territories and a discussion on funding for the Environment, including on how governments can ensure that the Environment remains a top priority in territories hit by the economic impacts of Covid-19. One of the outcomes of the meeting was a letter of solidarity and support to the people and Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines, a country which has recently suffered a major volcanic eruption with consequences similar to those suffered in the past by UKOT Montserrat.

Minister John Cortes commented: “It was an honour to have chaired this very well-attended meeting. Once again it proved extremely valuable to exchange ideas an experiences with my counterparts from around the world, and so to be able co-ordinate the workweek all do on the Environment. By discussion g challenges and solutions we can all move forward better.”





