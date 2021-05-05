Unite Says Termination Of Gibraltar Electrical Authority Contract Leads To Redundancies

Written by YGTV Team on 05 May 2021 .

Unite the Union says it is “extremely concerned” for workers at Bolaños who will be made redundant following the termination of their contract for the running of the South District Power Station.

A statement from Unite the Union follows below:

Unite is extremely concerned at the situation in which workers at Bolaños will be facing due to the current lack of work for their specific skills and field of work.

On the 29th April we received official correspondence from Bolaños informing Unite that Bolaños G.M.E had received notification that their contract for the running of the South District Power Station would be terminated on the 30th June 2021 and therefore making everyone redundant.

Unite yesterday had a general meeting at the Power Station with all its members impacted by the situation, followed by an initial meeting with Bolaños management in order to initiate the consultation process.

Unite will also be meeting government officials and the Employment Director today in order to find a way forward and try and mitigate the impact of this unwelcome situation.

Unite will endeavour to support and assist its members in such uncertain times.





