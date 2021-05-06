Nicole Orciel Receives GCS Development Scholarship

Written by YGTV Team on 06 May 2021 .

Seventeen-year-old Nicole Orciel is the recipient of this year’s Gibraltar Cultural Services Development Scholarship. This Award is an initiative by GCS in collaboration with the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts as part of the Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians.

A statement from the Ministry of Culture follows below:

Nicole received her award, from GCS CEO Seamus Byrne, on the Festival’s Gala night held at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

Nicole was one of three students shortlisted alongside Eloise Caetano and Ella Vinet, all members of the Gibraltar Academy for Music and Performing Arts (GAMPA). This is the second year the Scholarship Award has been running, granting funding for a year’s one-to-one tuition at the Academy.

TheAward aims to recognise individuals who demonstrate leadership skills, are natural innovators, assist their peers and support the Academy with events and activities, among other qualities.

All three students shortlisted gave very mature and insightful presentations on leadership, an exercise which no doubt contributed to their personal growth and development. GCS is committed to investing in young people and their skills, which will benefit the community in the field of the arts. Talent, achievement, and potential are already recognised in a variety of awards at the Festival. This scholarship was specifically set up to recognise other valuable skills in young people.

For further information please contact GCS Development Unit on telephone 20075669 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



