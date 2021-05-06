61st Great Gibraltar Beach Clean

Written by YGTV Team on 06 May 2021 .

The 61st Great Gibraltar Beach Clean took place yesterday evening. The Nautilus Great Gibraltar Beach Cleans initiative started back in February 2017 and over 3 tonnes of refuse has been retrieved for the Gibraltar coastline by volunteers from all walks of life.

The Ark Royal Sea Scouts and The Duke of Edinburgh Nautilus bronze participants took to cleaning the slipway and revetments surrounding their headquarters.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

A massive, joint effort saw huge amounts of debris being retrieved. Truly heart warming to see our youth actively involved and taking the lead.

Thank you to JP Haulage and Jock who collected all the refuse ensuring it does not end up in landfill or the sea and to Metalrok for weighing the debris. A whopping 120kg was removed in just under an hour!