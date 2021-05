Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister And Attorney General In Madrid

Written by YGTV Team on 07 May 2021 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister, Joseph Garcia, travelled to Madrid yesterday for continued discussions in preparation for the negotiation of the proposed Treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union in relation to Gibraltar.

They are accompanied by the Attorney General, Michael Llamas and they return to the Rock today.