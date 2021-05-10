DAWN: Workplace Bullying Is A “Mental Health Concern”

Written by YGTV Team on 10 May 2021 .

Dignity At Work Now (DAWN) has highlighted hat bullying in the workplace is a “mental health concern” and should be “addressed as such.”

A spokesperson said:

“As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, DAWN would like to highlight the fact that bullying and harassment in the workplace can cause anxiety, stress, PTSD, panic attacks, obsessiveness, fear, shame and reactive depression* to name a few. Bullying in the workplace is a mental health concern and should be addressed as such.”

*Tim Field (https://www.bullyonline.org/)