NatWest International Partners With GibSams To Offer Wellbeing Resources For Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 11 May 2021 .

To coincide with World Mental Health Awareness Week, the 10th – 16th May, NatWest International has launched a partnership with charity GibSams to offer wellbeing resources and support for the residents and communities of Gibraltar.

A statement from GibSams and NatWest International follows below:

Hosted on the NatWest International website and available via the GibSams website (www.gibsams.gi) the resources and support documents are designed to provide advice on aspects of wellbeing, including Physical Health, Mental Health, Financial Wellbeing and Social Wellbeing. Created by experts as part of NatWest International’s Live Well Being You programme for colleagues, these resources provide a wealth of information and advice which the bank is proud to be able to share with the communities it serves.

Gordon Paterson, NatWest Country Head said “As a local bank, our purpose is to help the customers and communities we serve thrive and in these really challenging times it’s vitally important that we work in partnership to focus on the wellbeing of the people of Gibraltar. Over the past year we created a wealth of material for our colleagues to help focus on ways in which to support them and it is only right that we extend that help to our local community. GibSams is a fantastic organisation, wholly focused on providing support for those that need it and we hope that this partnership will flourish over the coming months.”

Fiona Levy, HR Director RBS International said “Working alongside GibSams is a great example of where our purpose comes to life and is at the heart of what we do. GibSams has a clear sense of their own purpose - to raise awareness and provide emotional and mental wellbeing support in their community and our recognised wellbeing resources are the perfect way to give back and provide support to help them continue to do that.”

Marielou Guerrero MBE, Chairman of GibSams said “We are absolutely delighted to form a working partnership with NatWest International and grateful that they chose GibSams as the charity through which they could offer support to the community they serve.

NatWest received GibSams Wellbeing Recognition Award 2020 for the excellent wellbeing resources they have developed for their staff. It is really good news that these resources will now be made available through our new and upgraded website gibsams.gi

Thank you, NatWest! We look forward to working with you and developing our partnership further for the benefit of our shared community.”

The resources are available at:

https://www.natwestinternational.com/content/dam/natwestinternational_com/assets/docs/business/wellbeing/coping-with-change.pdf

https://www.natwestinternational.com/content/dam/natwestinternational_com/assets/docs/business/wellbeing/lets-talk-mental-health.pdf

https://www.natwestinternational.com/content/dam/natwestinternational_com/assets/docs/business/wellbeing/physical-health.pdf

https://www.natwestinternational.com/content/dam/natwestinternational_com/assets/docs/business/wellbeing/resilience.pdf

https://www.natwestinternational.com/content/dam/natwestinternational_com/assets/docs/business/wellbeing/stress-management.pdf





