Notice of appeal filed to the Court of Appeal in long running bullying at work claim

Written by YGTV Team on 11 May 2021 .

Unite he union today confirmed that a notice of appeal had been filed at the Court of Appeal in the long running bullying at work claim in the Gibraltar Health Authority following the disappointing Supreme Court judgment delivered on 29th April.

Stuart Davies, National Officer for Unite Gibraltar said: “The legal advice that the union have received is that the judgment in respect of grounds one and two of the appeal by the former Medical Director to the Supreme Court is eminently appealable. Unite maintains the view that it could not have been the intention of the legislation to restrict claims to the employment tribunal that only relate to persistent bullying regardless of the seriousness of a single act. The legislation does not explicitly exclude single acts and does not provide an exhaustive list of what constitutes bullying in law.

“As stated at the time of the Supreme Court judgment, the impact of the judgment goes wider than this case and to the broader employment arena in Gibraltar, if left unchallenged it provides the green light to bullies and bullying employers. The Bullying at Work Act is a progressive piece of legislation, one that has the opportunity to really challenge bullying in the workplace and change behaviours, but the Supreme Court judgment dilutes its effectiveness in requiring bullying behaviour to be persistent and allowing employers to not take responsibility for the actions of their employees.

“This appeal is important as the outcome will influence the ability of workers to seek successful recourse to the employment tribunal for bullying behaviour that they experience, behaviours that have no place in any workplace, which unions, employers and Government should be striving to stamp out”.