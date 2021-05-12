NRB Launch New Code Of Professional Conduct And Ethics

Written by YGTV Team on 12 May 2021 .

The Nurses Midwives and Health Visitors’ Registration Board (NRB) has announced today the launch of its new Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics.

A statement from the Nurses Midwives and Health Visitors’ Registration Board follows below:

The new code has been developed over a number of years (with pertinent interruptions during the Covid pandemic) by the NRB team, led principally by Helena Kelly, ably assisted by the NRB’s administrator Stephanie Jimenez. The code contains the professional standards and values that the NRB considers its registrants should abide by. It details the standards of conduct, performance and ethics and the expectations the public are entitled to have about those practising the nursing, midwifery and health visiting professions in Gibraltar. The code has been designed to be bespoke to Gibraltar and incorporates matters and issues which, due to the closeness of our community, feature more prevalently in Gibraltar than they might in other jurisdictions.

The NRB is a statutory body set up under the Medical and Health Act 1997, tasked to keep the register of practising nurses, midwives and health visitors in Gibraltar. Its duties also include investigating and adjudicating complaints where the standards expected are not achieved. In this respect the code is a regulatory tool to which all registrants must adhereto and which will, going forward, form the basis of the standards to be attained by all registrants. Registrants commit to the principles and ethical values contained in the code and those who fail to uphold these may be subject to disciplinary action, including strike off from the register. The code will foster public trust in the delivery of services and ensure that all registrants continue to strive to the highest standards of professionalism and individual behaviour.

The code contains a series of nine statements which not only focus on the knowledge, skills and competence that all professionals need to have and maintain during their careers, but also enshrines values such as equality, social justice, respect, professionalism, consent, the promotion of health and wellbeing and confidentiality. The code also provides guidance to the registrants on professional matters such as record keeping, and personal behaviour, including the responsible use of social media.

The Chairperson of the NRB, Ian Felice, commented “The NRB is delighted to announce the launch of the new Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics for its registrants. To do so on 12th May, International Nurses Day, is all the more poignant given the events of the past year and the extra pressure this has put on the nursing, midwifery and health visiting professions. The code has been conscientiously worked on and developed over a number of years, with active participation and involvement by many relevant stakeholders. We are excited to see our registrants continue to uphold the values and standards that are now enshrined in our Code”.

The Minister for Health, The Hon Samantha Sacramento MP commented “The Covid-19 global pandemic has thrown into sharp focus the importance of the work undertaken by the nursing, midwifery and health-visiting professions. I am therefore extremely proud to see the dedication and commitment of our professionals to a new Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics that has been set by the NRB that will serve to reinforce the values and standards our healthcare workers have so diligently upheld during these very trying times. To launch this new code on International Nurses Day is due recognition to the importance we as a community attach to the very many individuals who dedicate their careers to the care of the sick and the infirm. My thanks to the NRB for their continued diligent and essential work and congratulations to the NRB on the development and launch of the code, and my best wishes to all those professionals who will continue to meet its very demanding standards”.





