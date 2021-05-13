Football Back In Play For British Forces Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 13 May 2021 .

Following the easing of COVID restrictions, British Forces Gibraltar personnel recently came together to play the traditional football match between the Gibraltar Officers' Mess and the Warrant Officer and Senior Rates Mess.

The annual event, usually played in the run-up to Christmas, was postponed in 2020 amid the Coronavirus Pandemic. However, with the game recently given the green light to go ahead, it was finally time for the Officers Mess to defend the crown they won for the first time back in 2019.

Viewed by a healthy crowd on the side-lines and under cloudy skies (a saving grace for the ageing contingent taking to the field) the teams faced off for the first half. A cagey start saw both teams slowly grow into the game with few early chances. There was an early blow to the Officers' as they lost arguably the star of their side - Adam Roche – to injury.

It was shortly after this that the Warrant Officers and Senior Rates Mess took the lead, albeit in contentious fashion with the awarding of penalty for hand ball. This saw the team captain, Chief Petty Officer Leigh Rowe step up to coolly slot the ball past the Officers' Mess goalkeeper Craig Henderson.

Building on their confidence of breaking the deadlock, the Warrant Officers and Senior Rates soon found a second wind and thoroughly took control of the game before half time.

After the break, the Warrant Officer and Senior Rates continued to dominate the pace of the game, keeping the Officers' team firmly at arm's length in a quiet second half. The final whistle saw both teams show appreciation for one another in what was a friendly albeit competitive game. Both teams celebrated by retiring to the Officers' Mess for a BBQ and some well-deserved refreshments.

Speaking after the game, Officers' Mess captain Flight Lieutenant Martin Hughes said: 'The Warrant Officers and Senior Rates played a really good game today, deserving their victory, but I think this is a win for everyone in Gibraltar for how we have coped with this pandemic. Events such as this are a huge boost for everyone involved, not only physically but all so mentally.'

Chief Petty Officer Leigh Rowe added: 'We have been waiting over 16 months to regain our title and I'm pleased with how the boys performed today. I must echo it is great to finally be able to organise events such as these after the recent lockdown.’

The Officers' Mess will now turn its focus to December, when the fixture is replayed in its usual pre-Christmas slot, in the hope of enacting some revenge.