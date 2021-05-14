RG Personnel Deploy To The UK On Exercise Joint Warrior

Three members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) recently deployed to the UK in support of the Field Training Unit’s (FTU) delivery of Exercise Joint Warrior, the largest military exercise in Europe, bringing together the Royal Navy, the Royal Air Force and the British Army, as well as forces from other nations.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The role of the RG personnel was to instruct and mentor troops of the 3rd Battalion of the Parachute Regiment undergoing operational training within a subterranean environment. Each Parachute Company was put through their paces during battle exercises with an evolving enemy formed by members of the 2nd Battalion of the Parachute Regiment. At this stage RG instructors became observer mentors enabling the lessons identified process.

Reflecting on the exercise, Colour Sergeant Willis stated: “Overall the three battle exercises we took part in were very successful and we all enjoyed the experience of working with FTU and 3 Para. As instructors from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment it is rewarding to see that our

knowledge and experience was used to good effect when seeing another Regiment operating in that environment.”

Members of I Company of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment are already preparing to deploy again as support to the FTU in the next iteration of collective training exercises.





