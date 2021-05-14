RGP Officers Show Students Around The Great Siege Tunnels.

Written by YGTV Team on 14 May 2021 .

Earlier today, Neighbourhood Police Officers showed students from St Joseph’s Lower Primary School the Great Siege Tunnels.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Twenty two children from Year 2 joined PC Steve Peach and PC Emma Rowbottom for the school trip.

Accompanied by their teachers Anaika King and Louise Costa the group spent the morning learning about the history behind the tunnels.

An RGP spokesman, said: “Trips like this are great for introducing our police officers to children from a young age.

“It’s fair to say our officers get as much out of the trip as the children did!”

Officers have spent the past week accompanying groups of all ages from the school on these trip to the tunnels.