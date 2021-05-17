Gibraltar For Yes Pleased With Referendum Announcement

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2021 .

Following the announcement of the Abortion Referendum, Gibraltar for Yes has issued a statement highlighting the increase in locals accessing abortion services at Clinica Ginesur during the pandemic.

A statement from Gibraltar for Yes follows below:

After what has been a difficult year, Gibraltar for Yes is pleased that the Referendum is finally back on track. Whilst we understood the need to postpone we were of course disappointed when the pandemic resulted in a further wait to amending the law.

Right now, we are returning to normality. For many, normality is: working at the office, going out for dinner and drinks, and going abroad on holidays. For others however, reality is a lot cruder. Unwanted pregnancies, domestic abuse, and complications in pregnancy, have all been worsened during the pandemic. Pregnant people found it harder or impossible to go over to Spain/UK to have terminations. Despite this hurdle the number of people from Gibraltar who accessed abortion services at Clinica Ginesur, Algeciras increased from 21 in 2019 to 35 in 2020, representing a 67% increase, according to their own statistics.

Simultaneously there was a whopping 100% increase in requests for help from Gibraltar residents, to Women on Web - an online website providing help and information on safe abortion and contraception. Figures for 2019 increased from 20 to 40 for 2020. Domestic abuse cases increased; with lockdown literally incarcerating victims with their abusers. Access to healthcare in general was decidedly curtailed. Even when access was possible, the risks of medical complications increased in the midst of a particularly contagious virus in our community.

Gibraltarians may be fatigued by the abortion debate, but we are just six weeks away from resolving this issue for future generations. Six weeks from improving the CARE we can provide for our people in their time of need. Six weeks from showing them the COMPASSION they deserve at a time of turmoil. Six weeks away from making a CHANGE for the better. We finally have the opportunity to right a historical wrong by offering Gibraltar 21st century reproductive healthcare, as enjoyed by the rest of Europe and many other parts of the world.

Make a CHOICE.

Vote YES on the 24th June for a change to the law.





