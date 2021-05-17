Youth Service Wellness Workshop

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2021 .

Qualified Drama Therapist Nyree Robinson & Holistic Wellness coach in training Bianca Yeo, in conjunction with the Gibraltar Youth Service, recently delivered a workshop to youth club users on how to manage emotions and feelings more effectively.

The fun and fast-paced workshop provided those present an informative and theoretical knowledge on the Polyvagal Nerve system, which provided an insight into how the body and mind work and how we react to certain situations. Alongside the theory, the trainers took on an interactive approach through creative art whereby members identified trigger points and explored what they can change in their day-to-day living to reduce stress.

The workshop finished with a question and answer session followed by a healthy lunch for all attendees.

If you are a young person and would like to get involved in Youth Service events or activities please contact please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 200 78637.