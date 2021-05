Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group Annual General Meeting

Written by YGTV Team on 18 May 2021 .

The Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group will be holding their Annual General Meeting at the John Mackintosh Hall, Charles Hunt Room, on Thursday 20th May at 17:00 hrs.

A spokesperson for the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group said: "Please come along to find out what we have been up to and to see what is coming up. Questions and feedback are very welcome."