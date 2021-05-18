Stylos Dance Studios Win Most Outstanding School At Global Dance Open Online Finals

Last weekend, Stylos Dance Studios placed 1st out of 96 Schools and won the top prize of Most Outstanding School at the Global Dance Open Online Finals.

A statement from Stylos Dance Studios follows below:

Gibraltar managed to secure 2nd position in the Country Placings against 35 competing Countries including, USA, Canada, Australia, England, Brazil and Portugal to name a few. After 4 full days of competition with 38 routines competing against close to 700 entries, Stylos also managed to accomplish upwards of 80 marks per choreography for the majority of their competing routines, 2 scholarships, the highest scoring routine of the first day of competition and 5 Routines invited to the 1st of 2 Gala Nights. 34 of the 38 competed routines managed to achieve a score of 80 marks or above with 13 of those managing to achieve a score of 90 marks or above.



GALA INVITATIONS - ‘La Bamba’, ‘On Broadway’, ‘Locomotion’, ‘One Night Only,’ ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’

HIGHEST SCORING ROUTINE FOR 1ST DAY OF COMPETITION - ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’ with 96 Marks

SCHOLARSHIPS - Nathan Villalba - Urdang Academy & Arts Ed Summer School

1st Places - 10

‘Little Me’ - Small Group Lyrical

‘On Broadway’ - Small Group Jazz

‘Both Reached For The Gun’ - Small Group Jazz

‘One Night Only’ - Large Group Jazz

’The Way You Make Me Feel’ - Large Group Jazz

‘La Bamba’ Anna Pecino, Janelle Hendrick, Marianne Hook - Acro Trio

‘Turn to Stone’ Megan Wink, Jyra Hendrick, Yuval Lahav - Acro Trio

‘Hip Hip’ Ella Hurtado & Heaven Bocarisa - Jazz Duet

‘Locomotion’ Anna Jimenez & Faye Gomez - Jazz Duet

‘Don Quixote’ Isabella Wink - Acro Solo

2nd Places - 7

‘One Way Or Another’ - Small Group Contemporary

‘Going Bad’ Nathan Villalba - Hip-Hop Solo

‘20th Century Fox’ Ella Hurtado - Acro Solo

‘Fame’ Faye Gomez - Lyrical Solo

‘Good Girl’ Anna Pecino - Jazz Solo

‘Business Of Love’ Nathan Villalba - Jazz Solo

‘A Blessing’ Nathan Villalba - Contemporary Solo

3rd Places - 5