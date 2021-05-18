COVID-19 Memorial Design: Call Out To Artists

Written by YGTV Team on 18 May 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services is reaching out to artists to design a memorial to befittingly commemorate the members of our community who we have sadly lost to COVID-19.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This monument will be permanently displayed at either Midtown Park, Commonwealth Park or some other appropriate venue.

Artists are encouraged to be creative with their choice of theme and design. They are required to provide a written element to be submitted alongside their design outlining the rationale behind their inspiration. The design will need to take into account the location and also consider the size, proportions and limitations of the area.

The chosen entry will in turn be created into a full-scale monument that will be displayed in a green area of Gibraltar.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: ‘The tragic loss of life to COVID-19 last winter was one of the darkest times in Gibraltar’s history. It is fitting that Gibraltar remembers and pays tribute to all those who we have lost with a memorial in our town centre. This will be a place of respect and remembrance, but also one of hope for the future and a symbol of Gibraltarian resilience.’

Entry forms, rules and visuals are available from the John Mackintosh Hall reception, the City Hall reception or online on www.culture.gi. The closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 11th June 2021.

For any enquiry please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, Events Department, City Hall, Gibraltar on telephone +350 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.