RGP Introduce A Feedback System For Users Of New Mole House

Written by YGTV Team on 18 May 2021 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police have introduced a new feedback system at the Reception area of New Mole House. Users have been asked to scan the QR code displayed in the reception window which will lead them to a short form.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

This will load a very short form with a few simple questions and it gives the user the opportunity to make their own suggestions if they wish.

The form is completely anonymous and does not capture any personal data – not even the user’s phone number.

Chief Inspector Mark Wyan, said: “This system will provide us with greater engagement with the community we serve and it will highlight areas which may need improvement.

“We encourage everyone to use this new, anonymous system and to give us some feedback so that we can make improvements to the quality of our service.”





