Danza Academy Win Top Dancer Award at Global Dance Open and Fourth Outstanding School

Written by YGTV Team on 19 May 2021 .

Danza Academy competed in an online world event over the weekend with great success. The competition saw hundreds of dancers from 96 schools, nearly 700 routines and the participation of 35 countries including U.S.A., Australia. Canada, Brazil, England, Spain and Portugal. Danza received one of the five Top Dancer Awards and was ranked the 4th Top Out Standing School. Gibraltar placed 2nd in the country ranking.

12 year old Lili Murphy was awarded the Top Dancer Award for her piece ‘Lay by Your Side’ choreographed by Anne Marie Gomez. Lili scored the highest mark over the two first days of the Competition, an amazing 97.3 per cent (together with soloists from Canada and Brazil) and the highest score of the 1st Gala. Lili scored the highest Solo Lyrical Score and was awarded one of the 5 Top Dancer Awards which had a monetary bursary.

Danza Academy had 5 pieces in Gala 1. These pieces had to come first with scores over 90 per cent and be invited by the judges who were all world renowned dance artists in influential positions. Three of these Danza routines were soloists. The Academy says it feels extremely proud of this achievement as these young dancers aspire to become professionals.

Sebastian Diaz, aged 12, choreographed his Gala performance ’Tarzan‘ and his other solo winning pieces. The winning Acro Duet at the Gala by Sebastian and Lili was choreographed by themselves. Young soloist Analia Romero aged 9 not only danced in the Gala‘ Miracles’ but also came first for the Mini Jazz Category and all her six pieces made it to the podium.

49 Danza pieces made it to the Global Finals out of which 42 competed and 21 had podium positions. All podium pieces except 1 scored over 80 per cent and 12 over 90.

GALA ROUTINES

Mini Solo Lyrical: ‘There Can be Miracles’ 91.3 Analia Romero

Junior Solo Lyrical and highest score of the whole competition :’Lay By Your Side ‘ 97.3 Lili Murphy

Junior Solo Acro : ‘Tarzan’ 93.8 Sebastian Diaz

Junior Duet /Trio Acro :’Alive ‘ 92.3 Lili Murphy and Sebastian Diaz

Junior Small Jazz Group :’All that Jazz’ 91.3. Sebastian Diaz, Lili Murphy, Ella Byrne, Maxine Sciortino and Adrianne Durante

WEEKEND RESULTS:

1st

Junior Lyrical Duet :’ Angel ‘ 91.0 Sebastian Diaz and Elsa Parody

Junior Group Piece :’ All that Jazz’ 91.3

Lili Murphy ,Sebastian Diaz, Ella Byrne ,Maxine Sciortino ,Adrianne Durante

Junior Acro :’ Tarzan ‘ 93.8 Sebastian Diaz

Junior Acro Duet :’ Alive ‘ 92.3 Sebastian Diaz and Lili Murphy

Junior Solo Folklore :’ Cojiste la Maleta 90 Gemma Casciaro

Mini Lyrical :’ There Can be Miracles’ 91.3 Analia Romero

Junior Lyrical: ‘Lay by Your Side’ 97.3 Lili Murphy

Mini Jazz:’ Cabaret ‘91.3 Analia Romero

2nd

Intermediate Lyrical Duet : ’Remember Me’ 91.3 Amy Segovia and Katie Jessop

Junior Lyrical Group: 'Enchanted Forest ‘ 90.3 Sebastian Diaz, Ella Byrne, Rebecca Benggio, Eva Doherty Maxine Sciortino, Adrianne Durante

Junior Jazz Group: ‘ Jellicle Cats’ 89.3 Analia Romero, Erin Doherty, Lucia Diaz, Ruby Mc Grail, Kate Vinent, Gemma Casciaro, Celine Sciortino

Mini Hip Hop/Street Solo :’Taki Taki ‘87 Analia Romero

Junior Hip Hop /Street Group :‘Rythm is a Dancer’ 86.3 Analia Romero,Gemma Casciaro ,Ruby Mc Grail, Kate Vinent, Celine Sciortino

Junior Folklore :’ Cojiste la Maleta’ 80.3 Ruby Mc Grail

Mini Lyrical Solo :’ Human ‘ 90 Hannah Blackshaw

Junior Lyrical Solo:’ Hanging Tree’ 96.3 Sebastian Diaz

Junior Contemporary Solo:’ In the Air Tonight ‘ 88 Gemma Casciaro

Senior Folkore Trio: ‘Libertad’ Nicola Dewar, Kayleigh Halmshaw & Angelina Haveland.

3rd

Advanced Duet Lyrical : ‘Died in Your Arms Tonight’ 83.7 Nicola Dewar and Kayleigh Halmshaw

Mini Acro Solo:’ Lion King’ 82.5 Analia Romero

Junior Folklore Solo-‘ Cojiste la Maleta’ 79.3 Kate Vinent

Danza Academy would like to praise all the competing dancers for their focus, determination and commitment during lockdown and throughout the filming of pieces. Present and future rewards are always the result of sheer hard work. Danza would also like to greatly thank the ever supportive parents.