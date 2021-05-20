Key Training For New Joiner At Gibraltar Squadron

Written by YGTV Team on 20 May 2021 .

A new joiner to Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron, Able Seaman Carpenter recently conducted pacing drills in the Squadron’s Pacific Rigid Inflatable Boat with HMS PURSUER whilst under the supervision of the Chief Bosun’s Mate.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Pacing drills are critical as they provide key training for the coxswains to gain the necessary skills in close proximity manoeuvres, sustaining the Squadron at sea by transferring provisions, persons and stores without the need to return alongside. This enables the Squadron to provide security to British Gibraltar Territorial Waters over a prolonged period whilst maintaining UK sovereignty.



