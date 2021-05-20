Threat Level For Gibraltar Remains At MODERATE

Written by YGTV Team on 20 May 2021 .

A meeting of the Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC), took place on the 19th May 2021, to review security and civil contingency matters, including Gibraltar’s preparedness for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). The meeting was co-chaired by His Excellency the Governor and the Chief Minister.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The GCC started by congratulating all relevant agencies for the sterling work that Gibraltar had done in vaccinating the whole of its adult population thereby allowing for the progressive easing of restrictions to continue. The GCC was also delighted with the news that for the first time since July last year, Gibraltar reported zero cases but it reinforced the need to remain cautious in light of emerging COVID-19 variants. Particular thanks were also extended to the Civil Contingencies Coordinator and his team who have been involved at the sharp end of the day to day management of the pandemic.

With the support of the data provided by the Commissioner of Police and the Commander British Forces, the GCC carefully considered issues relating to safety and security at the airport, regional threats from immigration and the global threat of terrorism.

The GCC nonetheless assessed that there was no change in the threat level with a terrorist attack remaining possible but not likely.

His Excellency the Governor, Sir David Steel, said:"The GCC will continue to monitor threat intelligence and public health advice to ensure that members of the public are kept safe. The work of the GCC is an important part of the work we do together, on a cross-agency basis, to keep Gibraltar safe and secure. I consider that a key part of my role and one which will I will able to fulfil more fully now that the COVID-19 pandemic is in retreat."

The Co-Chair of the GCC, the Chief Minister, Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: "This morning’s meeting was an excellent opportunity to consider all the security issues that are relevant in the current circumstances now that the pandemic is over. There have been many months when we have been considering the major security issue facing our community has been COVID-19. Today we have turned our attention again to the many other issues which our law enforcement and the British Armed Forces have keptin sharp focus in the pandemic period. I look forward to continuing this work with Sir David, and the other members of the Council."

As ever, the Public is asked to remain vigilant and to report any security and law enforcements concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.





