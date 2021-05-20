COVID-19 Precautions

Written by YGTV Team on 20 May 2021 .

The GHA has issued a statement reminding the public that precaution must still be taken to avoid a resurgence of COVID-19 within the community.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

Gibraltar has had no active cases in the local population since 23rd March, with the exception of a few visitor cases. Nevertheless, the GHA would like to remind the public that precaution must still be taken to avoid a resurgence of COVID-19 within our community.

Although the vaccine rollout has allowed for a new level of normality, the hard work put in by our dedicated teams during Operation Freedom could be dismantled if we all let down our guard completely.

Our community is mostly vaccinated, which puts Gibraltar at a great advantage. Nevertheless our children under 16 years of age, and some others are not yet vaccinated. The virus is around and present in nearby countries. Therefore, as travel restrictions begin to ease in the UK and neighbouring Spain in the next few weeks, we expect to see an influx of people that could raise transmission of COVID-19. The B.1.617.2 (Indian) strain is believed to be more transmissible than the B.1.1.7 (Kent) variant, though vaccination still seems to provide good protection. Even if infection is minor, we still do not know the full impact from long-haul (Chronic) Covid.

Please continue to follow Public Health advice to protect yourself and others:

Meeting in open outdoor spaces where possible; wearing a mask, and being physically distant remains a great way to protect yourself and others.

Maintaining some physical distance when greeting; shaking hands, kissing, hugging and close forms of endearment decrease your exposure to viruses.

Taking responsibility when hosting an event or occasion to ensure all guests are safe.We are all responsible for our own health and wellbeing, but as a host, you are also taking on the obligation and responsibility to protect others.

Cleaning your hands regularly to protect yourself and others from germs. Do so, as often as you can using soap and water or 70% alcohol gel. This will also protect you from other respiratory viruses such as ‘flu’.

Remaining aware of those in close proximity to you. Providing honest details at a restaurant or social gathering for example, is a good way to ensure close contacts are quickly identified if you are ever contacted by the CTB. Downloading the BeatCovid App is also advisable.

Local businesses and individuals are encouraged to keep up with regular swabbing to see if and how the virus develops in the coming weeks and months. Remember, even the vaccinated can still transmit the virus. To book an test, call 200 41818 or 111, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





