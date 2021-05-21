Palestinian Solidarity Protest To Take Place Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 21 May 2021 .

A protest in solidarity with Palestinian people will take place tomorrow Saturday the 22nd of May at 13:30 in John Mackintosh Square. After assembling at the square, attendees will move down Main Street to arrive at Casemates for a demonstration.

Organisers have also supplied the following detailed “protest etiquette” guidance:

PROTEST ETIQUETTE

- Do not take part in antisemitic or anti-Jewish chants, props or behaviour.



- Any form of hate speech or discrimination will not be tolerated. Organisers will be working with the authorities to make sure these individuals are removed and legally dealt with.



- Acts of aggression or violence will not be tolerated. This is a peaceful protest, and the police will be there to maintain order and public safety. Organisers say that selfish acts of a minority will not be accepted.



- Do not vandalise any property. Any destruction of property is an offence and will result in legal actions.



- Do not participate in Dabke or any form of celebratory dancing. Many Palestinians have already highlighted this personal wish.



A spokesperson said: “Join us in expressing your discontent and condemnation of the human rights violations towards the Palestinian people; all in a safe, productive and respectful manner. We look forward to welcoming you.”

PROTEST PLAN

Please gather at the square promptly and listen out to any guidance

When marching down Main Street, please stay off the pavements:

13:30 - 14:00 - John Mackintosh Square (Piazza) - Assembly

14:00-14:10 - Piazza to Casemates Square via Main Street - March

14:10 - 15:00 - Casemates - Demonstration