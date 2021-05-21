Royal Gibraltar Regiment Promotions

Written by YGTV Team on 21 May 2021 .

Last month saw a number of promotions in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

A statement from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment follows below:

Lance Corporal Alex Mcguffie joined the Regiment in 2015 after completion of his Combat Infantry Course. Initially assigned to 2 Platoon I Company he soon found himself deploying to Canada on Exercise Maple Resolve in support of a large-scale Canadian exercise. In 2018 he deployed to the UK Naval Support Facility in Bahrain for a nine-month period as a part of the force protection element. On his return he was qualified as an All Arms Physical Training Instructor and later qualified as a Junior Non-Commissioned Officer through the Queen’s Division Cell in Wales. He is currently employed as a staff member of the Garrison gymnasium and is part of the team responsible for the development of the physical training programme for all service personnel in Gibraltar.

Corporal Mathew Hall re-joined the Regiment in 2015 after a two-and-a-half-year break. Cpl Hall re-joined after missing the fast pace of the Regiment. Soon after re-enlisting he deployed to Kenya, attached to the Royal Anglian Regiment. It was there that he was exposed to the counter explosive devices training and procedures. On his return to Gibraltar he applied for the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team. After qualifying in Conventional Munitions Disposal and Improvised Explosive Device Disposal Cpl Hall became a No 2 operator for one of the teams. This role is the intimate support to the team, ensuring that the No 1 operator is correctly briefed and prepared for any task and eventuality. Following his appointment as the No 2 operator in the department, Cpl Hall was qualified as a Cat C driver and a maintainer for several platforms operated by the team.

Corporal Jaydan Attard joined the Regiment on completion of the Combat Infantryman’s Course in 2011. Initially joining G Company, he deployed several times overseas. He was successful in qualifying as an assault pioneer in 2013 which woke his interest in technical branches within the Regiment. Selected for promotion after completing the Potential Junior Non-Commissioned Cadre later that same year, he was subsequently appointed as the Headquarter Company Arms Kote storeman. Cpl Attard deployed to Bahrain as a guard commander, on completion he was then assigned to I Company as part of the logistical team. He currently remains in I Company but will shortly be moving to HQ Company as the Stores Second in Command, a role he is looking forward to.

Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Robertson first joined the Voluntary Reserve Company in 1999, transferring to Regulars in February 2000. Initially joining G Company, he deployed to London to form part of the public duty company in 2001. Whilst in G Company he deployed to the United States in 2003 and was then attached to the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron

qualifying as a coxswain. In 2006 he retrained as a vehicle mechanic receiving a final grade of distinction on his qualifying course. Promoted a year later to LCpl, he rose through the ranks within the Light Aid department until he became the head in 2017. In his career he has taken part in several overseas exercises and several key Regimental events, most notably a 62 Royal Gun Salute in the Tower of London in 2010 . Bestowed the position of Port Sergeant, he remained in the role from September 2017 to September 2019. Currently employed as the Officer Commanding Light Aid Detachment, WO Robertson manages the team responsible for the maintenance and inspection of all the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s vehicles and all weapons in British Forces Gibraltar. He is also personally tasked with the implementation of the Unit Equipment Care Directive on behalf of the QM(T) and the Unit Equipment Manager, ensuring that all new policies and directives on equipment and engineering are implemented and followed.

Lt Joel Walsh joined the Army in January 2013, serving as a soldier in the Royal Army Medical Corps. After several years and seeking a new challenge he applied and was accepted to commission. On completion of the commissioning course he joined the RG in April 2020. Since commissioning in the Regiment, Lt Walsh has completed the Platoon Commanders Battle Course and has been the lead in several training events both in Gibraltar and abroad. As Platoon Commander he is responsible for a team of 28 soldiers, ensuring that they are managed, trained and administrated correctly. In September Lt Walsh will be posted to the Army Foundation College based in Harrogate and will become responsible for the development of a platoon of young soldiers on entry into the Army.





