New telephone system, additional lines and social media presence at the DVLD

Written by YGTV Team on 24 May 2021 .

The Government has announced the introduction of a new telephone system, consisting of five lines to answer all Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department (DVLD) related enquiries. The telephone number is 20051603 and is available Monday to Fridays between the hours of 08:15 to 15:30. There are a number of options to select depending on the service required. Please ensure to select the right option in order to be transferred to the correct department section.

A new DVLD Facebook business page has also been launched. The page will share information and the updates regularly, including new services, new legislation and much more. Please take a moment to visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/DVLDGIB and make sure to “Follow”.

The public are also reminded that the DVLD conveniently offers many of their services online and is continuously releasing new services. To access these, please go to www.gibraltar.gov.gi/ecounterservices.

Services currently available as follows:

- Apply for Compulsory Basic Training



- Apply for an International Driving Permit



- Apply for a Driving Licence

The Minister for Transport, Vijay Daryanani, said: “The introduction of the new phone system with additional lines will improve the service immensely. Our new Facebook page will make it easier for the public to interact with the Department and I also look forward to making an announcement on the Opening of DVLD counters in the next few weeks”.

