Prior Park Student wins Christopher Lloyd Britannica Online Quiz

Written by YGTV Team on 09 June 2021 .

Prior Park School student Grace Pedder is the winner of the Gibraltar Britannica Online School Quiz. The competition organised by Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, was part of this year’s Youth Arts Jamboree programme. Five schools participated in this initiative with a heats round and grand finale event.

Grace, who topped the leader board in the final, is the recipient of the £250 individual prize also claiming an additional £750 for her school. Prior Park’s Head of Humanities, Kieran Doherty, said it was great to be part of an event that brought together different schools, particularly after a lengthy period of isolation for so many this year, with the students and staff thoroughly enjoying the quiz. He added that their intention now is to use to the prize money to purchase resources which will directly have an impact on the students with some different ideas being explored.

Historian, author, and quizmaster Christopher Lloyd developed the virtual offering after the launch of his new book ‘Britannica Allnew Children’s Encyclopedia’. With the pandemic impacting on events and festivals, he created the quiz to still engage with his audience.

Each participating school received a copy of the signed book by Christopher Lloyd.