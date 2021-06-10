Hillsides Visits Suspended Temporarily As A Precaution

Written by YGTV Team on 10 June 2021 .

The Government has confirmed that a member of staff at Hillsides has tested positive for COVID-19. This will be reported in tomorrow’s statistics.

As a precaution, visits to Hillsides will be stopped immediately and until further notice.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

This deeply regretful measure is in line with the policies and procedures currently in place, under Public Health advice.

The Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘It is with a very heavy heart that we have had to take the decision to stop all visits to Hillsides immediately, for the protection of the residents in our care. This difficult decision has been carefully considered by the clinical professionals,followingPublic Health advice that the measure is appropriate and proportionate. I’d like to thank all those whose advice and hard work has ensured that we have the right measures in place to catch this case at the earliest possible opportunity. I’d also like to take this opportunity to reassure residents, their families and friends that this is a temporary precautionary measure and visits to Hillsides will resume as soon as it is safe.’





