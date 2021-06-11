HMS Scott Arrives In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on .

HMS Scott arrived in Gibraltar yesterday evening for a routine,  planned logistic visit. 

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

SCOTT, the largest ocean survey vessel in Western Europe, is the fifth largest vessel in the  Royal Navy. The only vessel of her class, HMS SCOTT is able to remain at sea for an  impressive 300 days a year due to a novel crew rotation system and can function on a crew  of only 78 personnel.  

Named after the famous Arctic explorer Robert Falcon Scott, HMS SCOTT is the third Royal  Navy ship to carry the name.  


share with Whatsapp