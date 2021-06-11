HMS Scott Arrives In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 11 June 2021 .

HMS Scott arrived in Gibraltar yesterday evening for a routine, planned logistic visit.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

SCOTT, the largest ocean survey vessel in Western Europe, is the fifth largest vessel in the Royal Navy. The only vessel of her class, HMS SCOTT is able to remain at sea for an impressive 300 days a year due to a novel crew rotation system and can function on a crew of only 78 personnel.

Named after the famous Arctic explorer Robert Falcon Scott, HMS SCOTT is the third Royal Navy ship to carry the name.



