Gibraltar Sustainable Awards 2021 Life And Livelihoods - World Oceans Day
The Nautilus Project, in collaboration with Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses, hosted their 3rd consecutive Gibraltar Sustainable Awards.
A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:
World Oceans Day is a yearly celebration to raise awareness of the vital importance of our oceans and the role they play in sustaining a healthy planet.
It looks to bring people and organisations together across the globe in a series of events highlighting how we can all help protect the oceans.
Our congratulations to the final 12 winners
- The Cityline Church – Eco Church Award
- Gibraltar Rugby Mini and Youth – Sustainability Team of the Year Award
- OTWO Magazine - Green Beacon Award
- Sototechnic Gibraltar – Environmental Stewardship Award
- Gibraltar Arts and Crafts – Sustainability Influencers Award
- Vicky’s Natural Kitchen – Green Kitchen Award
- LOWH – Innovation Award
- Monique’s Bistro & Café – Sustainable Restaurant Award
- Dolya Consulting – Daring to be Greener Award
- Price Waterhouse Coopers Gibraltar – Green Business Leaders Award
- Musicians Association of Gibraltar – Sustainability Vision Award
- NatWest International Gibraltar – Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2021
Nothing short of inspiring to witness the diverse representation at the awards ceremony held yesterday evening at the University of Gibraltar.
Minister Cortes joined Lewis Stagnetto (TNP) and Eran Shay (GFSB), presenting the coveted awards to the very worthy recipients.
The 4th #GSA is already underway!
Here's to a greener, safer, united, healthier #Gibraltar - together we can!