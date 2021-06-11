Gibraltar Sustainable Awards 2021 Life And Livelihoods - World Oceans Day

Written by YGTV Team on 11 June 2021 .

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

World Oceans Day is a yearly celebration to raise awareness of the vital importance of our oceans and the role they play in sustaining a healthy planet.

It looks to bring people and organisations together across the globe in a series of events highlighting how we can all help protect the oceans.

The Nautilus Project in collaboration with Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses hosted their 3rd consecutive Gibraltar Sustainable Awards #LifeAndLivelihoods

Our congratulations to the final 12 winners

The Cityline Church – Eco Church Award

Gibraltar Rugby Mini and Youth – Sustainability Team of the Year Award

OTWO Magazine - Green Beacon Award

Sototechnic Gibraltar – Environmental Stewardship Award

Gibraltar Arts and Crafts – Sustainability Influencers Award

Vicky’s Natural Kitchen – Green Kitchen Award

LOWH – Innovation Award

Monique’s Bistro & Café – Sustainable Restaurant Award

Dolya Consulting – Daring to be Greener Award

Price Waterhouse Coopers Gibraltar – Green Business Leaders Award

Musicians Association of Gibraltar – Sustainability Vision Award

NatWest International Gibraltar – Gibraltar Sustainable Business Award 2021

Nothing short of inspiring to witness the diverse representation at the awards ceremony held yesterday evening at the University of Gibraltar.

Minister Cortes joined Lewis Stagnetto (TNP) and Eran Shay (GFSB), presenting the coveted awards to the very worthy recipients.

The 4th #GSA is already underway!

Here's to a greener, safer, united, healthier #Gibraltar - together we can!