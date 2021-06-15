Save Babies, Vote No Campaign To Hold March For Life

Written by YGTV Team on 15 June 2021 .

The 'Save Babies, Vote No' Campaign will be holding a 'March For Life' event this afternoon.

A statement from the 'Save Babies, Vote No' Campaign follows below:

The Save Babies, Vote NO Campaign is expecting a large numbers of attendees from across Gibraltar to join their March For Life event, Tuesday, 15th June.



The event, which will start at 6pm with a March from Irish Town ( gathering from 5.30pm near back entrance to ICC) to John Mackintosh Square, will be an opportunity for all of those who wish to see Gibraltar remain a community that cherishes unborn babies and supports mothers to stand up for life before polling day.



Save Babies Vote NO Spokesperson Karenza Morillo said:



"We are really excited and energised about this event which we believe will build on the momentum that is already there among the people of Gibraltar to protect mothers and babies here.



"We ask all those who wish to Stand up For Life at this important time to join in this event which will include a march from Irish Town via Main Street and culminate in a short event with speeches in the Piazza.



Ms Morillo said that the event will be a positive one focusing on the life-affirming chararacteristics of Gibraltar's community.



The event wil be family friendly and posters will be provided by Save Babies Vote NO volunteers before the March commences from Irish Town.



She said that all were welcome to come and participate in the March and extended a particularly warm welcome to those who are unsure of how they will vote on 24th June.



She concluded by extending a cordial invitation to members of the press of Gibraltar to attend.