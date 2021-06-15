OFT Recall Pusser’s Mug with Blue Rim (Serpent)

Written by YGTV Team on 15 June 2021 .

The OFT have issued a recall for a Pusser’s Mug with Blue Rim (Serpent).

Reason for Recall: Migration of Cobalt

The product has been distributed with purchases of Pusser’s Rum. Consumers in possession of the mugs are urged to return them to the point of sale.

Any consumers who are unable to return them should contact the local Pusser’s Rum distributor at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or the Office of Fair Trading on +350 20071700 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.