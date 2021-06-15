Works To Beaches In Preparation For Official Bathing Season

The Department of the Environment has carried out several works throughout Gibraltar's beaches.

These have included the complete refurbishment of the toilets at Camp Bay, painting of the entire lido area, as well as general repairs to tables and seating areas. The traditional Dolphins at Camp Bay have also been restored and repainted.

Repairs have also been carried out in all the other beaches, including new railings, bannisters and steps leading to the sea in Camp Bay and Little Bay, repairs to the barbecue area and toilets at Sandy Bay, repairs to the boardwalk and uncovering of concrete walkways at Catalan Bay, and a new Beach Accessibility Service wooden pergola at Eastern Beach. At Eastern Beach walkways have also been uncovered, an obsolete drain has been removed, and rocks have been removed from both there and Catalan Bay. At Western Beach too there have been repairs to toilet and showers and uncovering of beach walkways.

There is some work still to be done, including the laying out of the jellyfish nets. This has been delayed due in part to sandbanks near the sore in some of the sandy beaches.



