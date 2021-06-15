GFSC And The Gibraltar Bankers Association Advise Over Increase In cyber fraud

Written by YGTV Team on 15 June 2021 .

The GFSC and Gibraltar Bankers Association have issued a joint statement reminding the public that no financial institution sends links to clients to re-confirm their security details or any personal information. These security details are provided to clients at the commencement of their relationship with a bank and should be kept secure and undisclosed at all times.

A statement from the GFSC and Gibraltar Bankers Association follows below:

Gibraltar has recently been the focus of cyber fraud attempts via SMS mobile phone messages and email scams. These scams purport to be genuine messages from banks and request that bank clients click on the links provided and proceed to introduce their security details, username and password. This enables fraudsters to access the client’s account via the online banking platform and continue to transfer funds out.

The public should note the following steps in order to prevent becoming a victim of such scams:

If you receive an SMS mobile phone message or email purporting to be from your bank and it asks to confirm your security details or any personal information – DO NOT reply or click on any links. If any links are clicked in error DO NOT provide your security details or any personal information. 3. Please contact your bank immediately and report the incident – your bank will go through its security processes with you to verify who you are and you can then discuss the contents of the message received. If you click on a link in error, report it immediately so that your bank can take appropriate steps to ensure your accounts are safe. Additionally, please report the incident to the Royal Gibraltar Police.

