Operation Safe Seas

Written by YGTV Team on 15 June 2021 .

Officers from the RGP’s Marine Section have been busy visiting local maritime related businesses and clubs to promote the safe use of Gibraltar’s waters.

Numerous bars and restaurants in the marinas have also been visited to help encourage staff to report any incidents of dangerous navigation to the RGP.

So far this year, the Marine Section has spoken to over 100 persons in relation to the safe use of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

Examples of behaviour that should be reported to the RGP include jet-ski riders ignoring demarcated areas and riding into bathing areas.

Sergeant Philip Ackerley, of the RGP Marine Section, said: “We are working hard to educate users to act in a safe manner and are very prepared to prosecute those who are irresponsible and/or do not adhere to local legislation.

“Our message is clear: safety for everybody enjoying the sea is absolutely paramount.”