HMS Trent Arrives For Armed Forces Day

Written by YGTV Team on 16 June 2021 .

HMS Trent will arrive in Gibraltar on Wednesday 16 June for routine logistics support and is currently programmed to remain alongside until after Armed Forces Day Gibraltar on Saturday.

TRENT is now permanently forward based in the Mediterranean. The vessel is a Batch 2 Offshore Patrol Vessel, fitted with a sophisticated suite of sensors and weapons and is crewed by a rotating team of up to 150 sailors. Operating out of Gibraltar, the ship is poised to support the full spectrum of operations across the whole of the Mediterranean, the Black Sea and West Africa. This will help strengthen ties with partner nations and alliances, support security and prosperity and allow a constant Royal Navy presence in the region.

Armed Forces Day Gibraltar will take place in the Naval Base on Saturday 19 June. Having HMS TRENT alongside in the Naval Base will be an added attraction for the many visitors expected to attend AFD Gibraltar. Visitors to AFD Gibraltar will now also get the opportunity to go onboard HMS TRENT in addition to enjoying all the other activities already planned.





