Online Suggestions Portal: Lots of Good Ideas in the RGP

Written by YGTV Team on 17 June 2021 .

Since the RGP introduced an Online Suggestions Portal in February of this year, 17 suggestions have already been adopted with a further five ideas still under consideration.

The Suggestions Portal encourages police officers and civilian staff to make suggestions as to how the RGP can work more efficiently, more effectively or more productively. Those who make suggestions are welcome either to provide their personal information or to do so anonymously.

When a new suggestion is entered into the portal, it is first reviewed by the Corporate Services Team. If it is approved at that stage, it then goes to the Command Team for a final decision.

In the first four months of the system’s operation, over 45 suggestions have been put forward and considered. They include suggested changes to the way that officers apply for a transfer to another department, the way in which documents are scanned prior to a case being heard in court, the style of winter uniforms and many others. Some ideas would require a considerable financial outlay, such as the use of drones to combat Anti-Social Behaviour or the idea of supplying every beat officer with a pre-programmed tablet computer. However, many suggestions have minimal cost implications as they merely recommend changes to legislation or to current procedures.

One suggestion that shows potential is the use of Live Chat. For a minimal monthly cost, this system would allow a live text conversation to take place between the RGP and members of the public via an instant message function. There could be many different applications within the organisation. For example, Control Room officers could answer simple enquiries via typing a response to a message received or a deaf user who finds it difficult to make a call could send a typed enquiry or request for help. A front counter member of staff could also respond to simple enquiries, saving the need for an officer to attend the counter and thus giving a quicker response. The enquiry can also be assigned to a specialist department such as Safeguarding, Traffic or Neighbourhood Policing. This system can also provide live language translation.

Superintendent Mark Wyan said, ‘Since we introduced this portal we have had lots of good ideas. Sadly, we are not always able to implement some of them on the grounds of cost but it’s good to see so many people thinking of ways in which our service could be improved. We continue to encourage our officers and civilian staff to offer up their ideas – every one of which will receive serious consideration.’