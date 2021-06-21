Gibraltar Census 1921 Published Online

Written by YGTV Team on 21 June 2021 .

The Gibraltar National Archives has announced it has published the complete records of the Gibraltar Census of 1921 online, abiding by the one-hundred-year rule which is part of data protection laws.

This is part of Government’s policy to digitise the archives and the Inhabitants of Gibraltar project is just one example of digitising Gibraltar’s civil and military records. The project is ongoing and started in 2014.This latest addition brings the total number of records accessible online to 238,315.

The 1921Census (Civil) alone consists of 18,700 records, all of which will be accessible via the GNA Website at https://www.nationalarchives.gi/1921.aspx





