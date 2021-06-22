Keith Azopardi: Why I’m Voting “No” On Thursday

Written by YGTV Team on 22 June 2021 .

A statement by Keith Azopardi follows below:

Days ahead of the Abortion Referendum I wanted to explain how I will vote. Like other political leaders I thought that it was right that you should know what my personal position is.

Like so many of you I have friends and family members on both sides of this emotionally charged debate. There has been no other recent issue that has been as divisive as this one.

This has not been an easy choice but at this referendum we are asked to choose between two agonisingly difficult positions. On the one hand it is said that this is about women’s rights to choose what to do with their bodies. On the other it is said that this is about saving unborn babies. What makes it an agonising choice is that it is, in fact, about both these things and to ignore that is to disregard the fundamentals of what this is about. Whatever the result on Thursday there will be people who will view the outcome as painful and disappointing. There is no monopoly on compassion. Both camps legitimately argue their option is a compassionate choice.

I consider myself a social liberal and have always been on the more progressive wing of the GSD. I advocated for a civil partnership law well before it was party policy of any of the main parties, supported equal marriage and most recently the law on surrogacy. For me the common thread running through all those positions was the need to break down barriers of inequality and discrimination. None of those policies had a negative impact on other lives. I have also always felt strongly that we have a role in seeking to protect the weakest in any balancing of laws. I do not approach this question from a religious or conservative standpoint because I am neither. I believe it is important to protect and enhance fundamental rights and personal freedoms. But in doing so it’s also important to understand who are the voiceless or the under-represented or weakest that deserve most protection in any given situation.

It is a cop-out to make this a one-dimensional choice about one theme to the exclusion of another. It is similarly a cop-out to say that we must introduce these laws because as Spain has them and people can cross the border to access these services we may as well have them here. If that were so then as a community we should always have the same laws as Spain. I do not believe that we can decide whether laws that affect people’s rights and lives should be introduced for that reason. If laws are introduced it must be because they are necessary or make sense in Gibraltar.

Nor should the debate be swayed by extreme statements or misrepresentations on either side of the debate. In that sense one of the wildest things I have heard so far during the campaign is Mr Picardo’s statement that “it’s the current law that permits abortion up to 9 months.” It is self evident that if that were true then we would not need this referendum or this proposed new law.

The truth is that this is about an agonising balance of rights – between the woman and unborn child. In that exercise many of us are being driven to personal choices shaped by personal experiences. I have read powerful arguments on both sides. They are persuasive, often promoted by strong women on both sides and I have found myself contemplating whether this proposed law should be supported.

I believe the law cannot stay as it is. It does need changing and at the last election we did say that we needed to legislate to make it constitutionally compliant and cater for certain exceptions. Our policy then had been recommended to the Executive by a sub-committee of the Party which had

a majority of young women on it. The question in this referendum is whether we should go beyond that because this proposed law is not just about the exceptional circumstances of risk of life to the mother, rape, incest or fatal foetal abnormality. It will allow abortions in most cases fairly freely up to 12 weeks. That is the experience in England where it is a statistical fact that 90% of abortions occur before 13 weeks. The proposed law will also allow abortions in more restricted circumstances after 12 weeks.

To pretend that this is not about affecting an unborn living being’s rights is an unreal position. The watershed of 24 or 28 weeks for “viability” is an artificial scientific construct. As science develops viability may come earlier. To decide that an unborn child should only be taken into account depending on whether it is viable is artificial. Even before the 24 weeks it is a living being that cannot survive outside the womb. But still a living being nonetheless. The threshold of 12 weeks is just an early point in that developmental process. But there are no clear or categorical timelines which make this an easy choice and it’s important not to pretend otherwise.

So in the same way as it is true that this referendum affects women’s rights it also affects the rights of the unborn.

Ultimately for me it is about recognising that this wider law impacts on the potential viability of an unborn living being and that outside of the extreme circumstances of the risk of life to the mother, rape, incest and fatal foetal abnormality it is harder to make a moral case that that life should be ended. Women’s rights are being affected, undoubtedly. All laws affect people’s rights in less or more intrusive ways. Saying NO to this law does affect a woman’s ability to choose to terminate her pregnancy. There is no point saying that it does not. That causes anxiety, frustration and anger. I understand that and at one level I have agonised as to whether it is right that we should continue that limitation. Why is it right that we should not allow women that choice? I cannot possibly put myself in the position of women and cannot judge personal choices in circumstances that I have not been in. But there are powerful women’s voices on both sides of that argument so it cannot be said that there is only one women’s perspective to be followed. And we have been asked as individual citizens to all consider this question and express a view on it.

A person should be able to have the freedom to do what they want with their bodies as long as it does not detrimentally affect the life of another person especially one who cannot consent or speak for themselves. This is the same with nascent human beings. The question I ask myself repeatedly is who speaks for the voiceless and for their rights? And should we have a law that for the first time allows the life-developing process of an emerging living being to be ended more easily before 12 weeks? Should personal liberty of one individual trump the life of another nascent being? Or does that other life need to be taken into account? What is modern and progressive about not defending the weakest in this equation or not factoring in those living beings? Is it not more progressive to protect the weakest? I just do not see how we can reconcile this proposed law with those principles and in balancing those respective rights carefully I fall on the side of thinking this proposed law is too wide and insufficiently protects the unborn living being.

So it is for those reasons that I will vote NO on Thursday. In doing so I believe the law should change but this wider law is not the one I think we should adopt.





