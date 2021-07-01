Government receives petition from Community Care Action Group

Written by YGTV Team on 01 July 2021 .

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia today received a letter and a petition outside No 6 Convent Place from the Community Care Action Group.

Dr Garcia was representing the Chief Minister who, as the Action Group had previously been informed, is away from Gibraltar today on a private engagement with his family.

The Government says that this was made known to the Group in advance and alternative dates were offered when the Chief Minister would be present. The Government says the Group preferred to demonstrate and deliver the petition today and arrangements were therefore made for Dr Garcia to receive them instead.

A statement continued: “The Chief Minister has already agreed a date to meet with representatives of the Group and the Trustees of Community Care later this month. The position of the Government on this matter, part of which is the prerogative of the private charity Community Care Ltd and another part of which (the equalization of the pensionable ages of men and women) is a current manifesto commitment, is already well known.”

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "I am grateful to the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, for having received the Community Care Action Group today on behalf of the Government. The Group were advised I would be away from Gibraltar today on a private engagement, were offered alternative dates when I would be able to receive them. They chose to demonstrate today and we therefore agreed with them that Dr Garcia would receive their petition on behalf of the Government. I very much look forward to meeting with the Group again on my return to Gibraltar to hear their concerns directly from their new committee."