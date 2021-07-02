Jared Cruz Selected For Writing Initiative

Written by YGTV Team on 02 July 2021 .

Aspiring writer Jared Cruz has been selected for the writing initiative being run by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, launched as part of World Book Day earlier this year. Jared recently met with the Gibraltar Cultural Services Development team who are overseeing the programme and had an initial discussion with one of his mentors.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The initiative encouraged applications from young people aged between 14 and 25. Jared was selected after a shortlisting process and interview andwill now embark on a literacy journey, guided by writers, authors and literature professionals. Over the next few months, he will be meeting with various local entities and specialists to equip him with skills and knowledge to write his own novella. Jared will be working alongside several individuals who have experience in the field of writing and will also be learning about different related processes, for example printing and publishing.

The 23-year-old who has been writing for pleasure for most of his life, says it recently became clear that this was something he wanted to take further. He is excited at the opportunity and is looking forward to seeing where it takes him.

The team at GCS will be facilitating the process and is very much looking forward to working with Jared, who in turn will hopefully inspire younger writers in the community.

Minister for Culture John Cortes commented: “My congratulations to Jared. Gibraltarian Literature is a reflection of our identity and culture. It is growing steadily in diversity and volume andwewill do all we can to supportit. Particularly importantis encouraging young peoplewho wish to write, and this initiative by the hardworking GCS is just one example of how we intend to do so at the Ministry of Culture”.

For more information contact GCS on 200 49161 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.