Minister Isola Welcomes Michael Keating, CEO Managing General Agents Association, To Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 02 July 2021 .

Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services welcomed Michael Keating the CEO of the Managing General Agents Association (“the MGAA”) to Gibraltar last week.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Mr. Keating was appointed the CEO of the MGAA in September 2020 and has over 35 years’ experience in the insurance industry. He was in Gibraltar to present to insurance and other professionals on the MGAA whose 160 members currently write gross written premium in excess of £6 billion per annum.

The presentation, co-hosted by Gibraltar Finance and the Gibraltar InsuranceAssociation, was well attended being the first face to face insurance event in almost 18 months. David Coupe, the Chair of the MGAA’s Legal, Regulatory & Compliance Committee also spoke about upcoming regulatory changes in the UK.

Minister Isola stated “I am delighted that Gibraltar is once again able to host an insurance event with almost 50 attendees in the room. We are keen to strengthen our relationship with the MGAA under Michael Keating’s leadership and I look forward to Gibraltar firms joining the Association.

The MGAA’s focus on innovation and high standards resonates particularly well with our recent legal changes to make Gibraltar a more compelling proposition for managing general agents together with our focus to attract more insurtechs to the Rock. The legal changes in late 2020 were accompanied by new regulatory oversight for MGAs.”

Michael Keating stated “It was a pleasure to spend time in Gibraltar to meet and discuss the fantastic opportunities which exist for both MGAs and Insurers with a wide range of stakeholders.

The MGAA looks forward to welcoming new Insurer and MGA members and will continue to promote the attractiveness of Gibraltar whilst striving to improve professional standards for the benefit of the insurance community. “





