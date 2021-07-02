Gibraltar Gifts Flag To Speaker Of The House Of Commons

Written by YGTV Team on 02 July 2021 .

The people of Gibraltar will be "greatly reassured" by the flying of its national flag at Parliament’s main entrance later this year, the Rock’s UK Representative has said.

Dominque Searle MBE recently presented the Gibraltar flag to Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, so it can be flown on National Day 2021.

"That Parliament and the Speaker holds Gibraltar in such high esteem means such a lot to us," he said.

"It will be a very proud day for Gibraltar to have a little place in the Palace of Westminster. It is very reassuring for our people."

Sir Lindsay, who worked tirelessly to ensure the self-determination of the Rock, said the small, narrow peninsula, located at the southern edge of Spain had "always held a special place in my heart."

"Not only have I, and my father Doug, had a long association with Gibraltar, but it is one of the UK’s overseas territories to which we owe a great duty of care," he said.

"I want to reinvigorate our relationships with the overseas territories, and show them how important they are to us in Westminster.

"Flying their flags on their national days, is just a small part of that."

Sir Lindsay was appointed Chancellor of the University of Gibraltar in 2020.

Gibraltar National Day marks the first sovereignty referendum of 1967 when the Rock voted overwhelmingly to remain British. The day involves people dressing in red and white, holding street parties, concerts, and a political rally.

Image credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor