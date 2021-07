‘Sir Pent’ Of Line Wall Road

Written by YGTV Team on 02 July 2021 .

Night shift officers got a surprise after spotting a snake slithering along Line Wall Road at 5am while they were on patrol this morning.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The Red Milk Snake, which is not venomous to humans, was rescued by Response Team 5 officers, prior to the rush hour traffic.

The snake, which is believed to be an escaped pet, was jokingly named Sir Pent, of Line Wall Road.

He was then handed over to the Alameda Wildlife Park.