RGP Officers Train To Stay Safe

05 July 2021

A number of specially trained Royal Gibraltar Police officers have completed a refresher course on how to safely detain and restrain persons who are resisting arrest.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

As qualified Personal Safety Trainers, the seven officers have to complete a minimum of 60 hours of training a year to keep their licence.

The specialist training is being run by the RGP’s Sergeant Paul Chiara and follows the UK College of Policing’s guidelines on the use of force.

The course included baton tactics, using handcuffs, how to escort prisoners to custody and how to de-escalate potentially violent situations.

PS Chiara, who has trained officers in the use of force since 2010, said: “This training is increasingly important for our officers.

“We need this training in order to deal with members of the public when they are resisting arrest and whenever it is not possible to de-escalate a tense situation.

“Using force is always a last resort – but it’s all about keeping officers and the public safe.

“This is a good opportunity to fine tune the officers’ skills so that they can pass them on to their fellow officers.”