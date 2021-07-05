GSD Calls On Gov To Restore Cervical Cancer Screening Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 05 July 2021 .

The GSD says it is concerned by the “lack” of nurse practitioner resource at the GHA for the provision of routine cervical cancer screening.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD have been approached by a number of concerned members of the public who are unable to access this important public health service.

We call on the Government to issue a public statement in order to reassure members of the public that this service will be restored without delay and be sufficiently provisioned to cater for the needs of our community.

Shadow Minister for Health, Elliott Phillips said;"As a health service we must encourage as many women as possible to attend cervical screening in order to protect women from cervical cancer it is therefore of serious concern that we are receiving reports from a number of sources that suggest that the nurse practitioner resource is either not available or has been significant reduced and we hope that the Government can reassure the public that they are aware of the issue and a restoration or improvement of the service is now underway.”





