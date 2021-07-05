Freedom Of The City Proposed For The GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 05 July 2021 .

The Government says it intends to move a Motion in Parliament to bestow the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar on the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) and Elderly Residential Services (ERS). This is the highest honour that the Gibraltar Parliament can award.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This proposal is in line with the decision by Her Majesty the Queen to bestow the George Cross on the National Health Service.

The GHA and ERS have been at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19 ever since the first case was detected in Gibraltar last year. The organisation rose to the challenge at many levels and across a number of different departments. The key priority in the first and second waves of the pandemic was to protect the beds available in hospital and to save lives.

Gibraltar can be well proud ofthe factthat we have become world leaders in testing for COVID-19 and also in the vaccination of our entire population aged 16 and over who wished it.

The Chief Minister will table a Motion for the Gibraltar Parliament to consider the matter before the adjournment of the House for the summer recess.

TheChief Minister,the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: 'Itis a pleasure for the Governmentto use this very fitting momentto move the Freedom oftheCity, our highest civic honour,for the men and women of the Gibraltar Health Authority and Elderly Residential Services. We had already started to move the Freedom for our Emergency Services, having started with the RGP. Now, on the occasion of the bestowment of the George Cross on the NHS by Her Majesty The Queen, we are taking the opportunity to recognise the great work done by our health and elderly care professionals in the grant of the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar to the GHA and ERS. I have consulted with both the Leader oftheOpposition and Ms Marlene Hassan Nahon.Both will support the movement ofthe motion in Parliament. I expectto move the motion before the adjournment of the House for the summer recess.

'There is a lot we are doing now with our health professionals to ensure we deal with the issues we have to address in the service. This honour will not fix those issues that remain outstanding, but it is worthy of recognition of the magnificent job done in the past year and a half as the world faced an unprecedented pandemic.'





